Judge: Kamya Can't Be Compelled to Appear Top story

12 Jul 2018, 15:58 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in a Red Necktie Kukunda Judith

In short
Lukwago ran to court accusing Kamya of illegally passing off the political head of Kampala Capital City Authority, KCCA yet she isnt an elected leader.

 

