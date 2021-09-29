Nebert Rugadya
Minister Kasaija Declares 12.15 Interest Rate for NSSF Savers

29 Sep 2021
Minister Kasaija announcing the interest rate at the Annual Members' Meeting

In short
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija attributed the increase to the good performance of the Fund throughout the year, despite a hard business environment. The 12.5 per cent interest will translate into a total of 1.52 trillion Shillings that the NSSF will deposit on the saver's accounts.

 

