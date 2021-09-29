In short
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija attributed the increase to the good performance of the Fund throughout the year, despite a hard business environment. The 12.5 per cent interest will translate into a total of 1.52 trillion Shillings that the NSSF will deposit on the saver's accounts.
Minister Kasaija Declares 12.15 Interest Rate for NSSF Savers
29 Sep 2021
In short
