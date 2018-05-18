In short
Kasaija said he didnt know that the Land Fund needs a special account, saying the Accountant General Lawrence Ssemakula should be in position to explain the continued remittance of compensation money to Uganda Land Commission.
Commission Grills Kasaija Over Failure to Operationalize Land Fund Top story18 May 2018, 07:28 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija with John Bosco Suuza, the Deputy Lead Counsel of the Land Probe. Login to license this image from 1$.
