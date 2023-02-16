In short
According to Kasaija, climate change is the biggest single challenge to not just the environment and human life, but the economy generally, hence the need to give it a priority when allocating financial resources.
Minister Kasaija Warns Rich Countries Against Selfishness in Climate Change Financing
16 Feb 2023
Tagged with: climate finance
