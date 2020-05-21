Minister Kyambadde to Visit Border Points to Assess Situation

In short
Uganda’s members in the East African Legislative Assembly [EALA] who have been on a fact finding mission at the different border entries, said in some places like Busia, the queue goes for as long as 30 kilometers into Kenya. George Odongo, the chairperson of Uganda’s chapter said it’s important to urgently handle the situation at the border before it spirals out of control.
