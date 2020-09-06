Minister Lokodo, Four MPs Defeated in Karamoja NRM Primaries

In short
In Karamoja, the NRM primary elections are an equivalent of a national or a final election because of the grass-roots strength The party enjoys in the region. For instance, during the presidential elections of 2016, President Museveni won with 98 per cent while all the current MPs in national Parliament subscribe to the NRM.
Minister Lokodo, Four MPs Defeated in Karamoja NRM Primaries6 Sep 2020, 02:13 Comments 133 Views Karenga, Uganda Politics Polls Updates
In short
Tagged with: lokodo loses nrm primaries
Mentioned: NRM Primaries 2020
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.