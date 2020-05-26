In short
The Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi has said his office is determined to fight cases of corruption which is overwhelming in the local Government.
Minister Magyezi Decries High Corruption Levels in Local Gov't26 May 2020, 22:42 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Updates
Former Permanent Secretary for Local Government John Muhanguzi Kashaka and Henry Bamutura waiting to be taken back to Luzira
