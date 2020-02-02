Basaija Idd
16:02

Minister Magyezi says no to Creation of New Administrative Units

2 Feb 2020, 16:02 Comments 214 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Lifestyle Misc Updates

In short
According to the minister, local leaders and parliamentarians should instead be focusing on creation of economic zones in the already existing structures to boost local economies hence increased local revenue tax collections.

 

Tagged with: Rapheal Magyezi local governments
Mentioned: Local Government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.