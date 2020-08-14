Minister Magyezi Urges Hoima City Residents to Shun Corrupt Leaders

In short
Magyezi was presiding over the inauguration of Hoima City on Thursday. Hoima, a strategic oil city, is one of the three cities that were fast-tracked by Parliament to start operations this financial year. The others are Soroti and Lira, whose elevation was initially set for July 2021.
Minister Magyezi Urges Hoima City Residents to Shun Corrupt Leaders14 Aug 2020, 06:28 Comments 229 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Updates
Minister Magyezi Joined by Henry Muganwa Kajura,Jenepher Namuyango and the Interim Mayor Grace Mary Mugasa cutting a cake to Inaugurate Hoima City.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
