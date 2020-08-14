Okello Emmanuel
06:35

Minister Magyezi Urges Hoima City Residents to Shun Corrupt Leaders

14 Aug 2020, 06:28 Comments 229 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Updates
Minister Magyezi Joined by Henry Muganwa Kajura,Jenepher Namuyango and the Interim Mayor Grace Mary Mugasa cutting a cake to Inaugurate Hoima City.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Magyezi was presiding over the inauguration of Hoima City on Thursday. Hoima, a strategic oil city, is one of the three cities that were fast-tracked by Parliament to start operations this financial year. The others are Soroti and Lira, whose elevation was initially set for July 2021.

 

