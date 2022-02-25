Minister Orders Arrest of Landlord for Forcefully Evicting Tenant in Nakaseke

In short
Mayanja visited the affected family on Thursday and ordered the District Police Commander to arrest Sula Serunjogi on charges of malicious damage to property and criminal trespass and be forced to reconstruct the house which he illegally demolished.
Minister Orders Arrest of Landlord for Forcefully Evicting Tenant in Nakaseke25 Feb 2022, 06:46 Comments 146 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: constitution of uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.