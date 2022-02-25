Brian Luwaga
Minister Orders Arrest of Landlord for Forcefully Evicting Tenant in Nakaseke

25 Feb 2022, 06:46 Comments 146 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Crime Updates
Minister Mayanja and the affected family pointing at house demolished by Serunjogi

Mayanja visited the affected family on Thursday and ordered the District Police Commander to arrest Sula Serunjogi on charges of malicious damage to property and criminal trespass and be forced to reconstruct the house which he illegally demolished.

 

