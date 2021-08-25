Okello Emmanuel
20:03

Minister Mugasa Withdraws Election Petition filed Against Hoima City Mayor

25 Aug 2021, 19:51 Comments 125 Views Masindi, Uganda Election Updates
Grace Mary Musaga who withdrew the election petition.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Grace Mary Musaga who withdrew the election petition.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Mugasa who contested with Kaboyo in the Hoima Mayoral Race filed the petition before Masindi High Court alleging that Kaboyo committed numerous electoral offences before and during the polls which were held early this year, by engaging in voter bribery and malpractice.

 

Tagged with: Mayoral seat election petition withdrawal of petition

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.