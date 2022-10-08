Minister Mutuuzo Shuts Operation of Network-Marketing Company Over Fraud, Trafficking

In short
Mutuuzo, who was in the company of police officers raided the hotel where the company was operating and arrested nine people including four women and five men who were employed as company coordinators.
Minister Mutuuzo Shuts Operation of Network-Marketing Company Over Fraud, Trafficking8 Oct 2022, 11:25 Comments 124 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Business and finance Interview
In short
Tagged with: state minister for gender peace mutuuzo
Mentioned: Alliance in Motion Global
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.