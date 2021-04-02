In short
"I have never exerted nor had any undue influence over any voter for whatever purpose nor known of, permitted or consented to any other person doing so as alleged or at all but used persuasion to win voters and defeat the Petitioner's candidate who was an incumbent", reads the defence in part.
Minister Muyingo’s Rival Defends Self in Election Petition Top story2 Apr 2021, 10:13 Comments 375 Views Court Report
The Bamunanika County Elect MP Robert Ssekitoleeko in the middle together with his lawyers at High Court in Kampala.
In short
Tagged with: Bamunanika Constituency Minister Muyingo Robert Ssekitoleeko
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.