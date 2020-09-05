EDSON KINENE
Minister Mwesigwa Rukutana Arrested

5 Sep 2020, 16:20 Comments 164 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Crime Politics Updates
Samson Kasasira the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson

Ernest Rwamutemba, who was with the victim in the car said that Rukutana who was dishing out money was received by the supporters of Naome with a noise to stop giving out money, he retaliated by picking a gun from his body guard and shooting rapidly in the people.

 

