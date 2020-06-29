Flavia Nassaka
Minister Irked by Laxity in Enforcing COVID-19 Guidelines at Kawempe Hospital

29 Jun 2020, 22:04 Comments 137 Views Health Misc Updates

In short
After the meeting, Nabbanja told journalists that the problem of overcrowding is caused by the fact that the facility is using only one infrared thermometer, yet it’s mandatory for everyone to have their temperature checked before entering, something that causes crowding with huge numbers of visitors and patients visiting the hospital.

 

