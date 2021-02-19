Basaija Idd
Minister Nakiwala Orders for Report on State of Mothers and Children of Rwenzoruru Clash Prisoners

19 Feb 2021 Kasese, Uganda
The minister addressing the district leadership team before heading to the field

The minister addressing the district leadership team before heading to the field

In short
The minister who is in the district to assess conditions of children homes said her ministry is interested in getting a status report on these groups so that they can be helped to rebuild their lives.

 

