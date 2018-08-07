In short
When asked by the Commission Lead Counsel, Ebert Byenkya to explain her involvement in the matter, Namuganza said President Museveni met the warring parties on June 11th 2018 and that he was only interested in the welfare of the Bibanja holders.
Minister Namuganza Denies Personal Interest in Mubende Land Evictions
State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza appearing before the Land Commission. Login to license this image from 1$.
