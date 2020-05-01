In short
The minister’s warning comes after reports of HIV positive Ugandans secretly sharing their drugs with those relatives in DR Congo and also allowing their relatives from DR Congo to quietly visit them despite the lock down.
Minister Namuyangu Warns Arua Residents Against Hiding Congolese Relatives
1 May 2020
Minister of state for local government Jennifer Namuyangu addressing Arua district covid19 taskforce members on Thursday.
