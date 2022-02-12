Minister Nankabirwa Tasks Ugandans to Tap Into Opportunities in Oil and Gas sector

Minister Nankabirwa joined by Chen Zhuobiao,the CNOOC President in Uganda plus other officials launching the pre-drilling civil works for the Kingfisher development area in Buhuka kikuube.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

Officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pre-drilling civil works contract 1 for the Kingfisher Development Area-KFDA in Buhuka village in Kyangwali sub-county in Kikuube district on Friday, Nankabirwa said that it is time for Ugandans to massively invest in the oil and gas sector now that the oil companies and the government have signed the final investment decision-FID.