In short
Nakayita through their lawyer, Muwanda Nkunyingi also accuses Nantaba of failing to respond to police summons to record a statement over Ssebulime’s death.
Minister Nantaba, 3 Police Officers Sued Over Ssebulime’s Death Top story25 Jun 2019, 21:05 Comments 180 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Report
Sylvia Nakayita in a black 'T' shirt, the family lawyer Nkunyingi Muwada and other member at Mukono court.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.