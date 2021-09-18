Kukunda Judith
Minister Obiga Kania's Rival Appeals Against Election Ruling

18 Sep 2021, 16:18 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Minister Kania Obiga addressing the media during a press confrence at Uganda Media center (14)

The appeal against Kania is among the 12 appeals so far filed before the Court of Appeal challenging the decisions arising from various High Court circuits that heard the 155 petitions arising from the parliamentary and local government elections held in 2021.

 

