Mourners Chase Odongo, Kayima from Kirumira's Funeral

9 Sep 2018, 20:34 Comments 127 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Updates

General Odongo used his hands to prevent the bottles from hitting before army officer who were armed to the teeth created a save passage for him from the tent to awaiting car. Kayima also rushed from the tent to escape the wrath of the rowdy mourners.

 

