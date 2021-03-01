Mugisha James
Minister Odongo Will Release List of Missing Persons -Police

1 Mar 2021, 18:01 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Breaking news
Fred Enanga Addressing the media

In short
Fred Enanga the police spokesperson said that there were circumstances that led to the delay in releasing the list to members of the public but noted that following a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, the Internal Affairs Minister would soon make the list public.

 

