Minister Odongo Will Release List of Missing Persons -Police

In short
Fred Enanga the police spokesperson said that there were circumstances that led to the delay in releasing the list to members of the public but noted that following a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, the Internal Affairs Minister would soon make the list public.
Minister Odongo Will Release List of Missing Persons -Police1 Mar 2021, 18:01 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga Minister internal affair jeje Odongo
Mentioned: Uganda police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.