The investigative journalist was reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon by five men in a Double Cabin vehicle Registration number UAH 038A, outside the New Vision offices in Industrial area. Some of his captors were reported to be dressed in military fatigue.
Govt Unaware of Journalist Etukuri's Whereabouts- Minister15 Feb 2018, 18:50 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Parliament Security Updates
President Museveni greeting Journalist Charles Etukuri at State House entebbe Login to license this image from 1$.
