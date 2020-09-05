Minister Okello Engola Secures Oyam North NRM Flag

In short
Engola was declared NRM flag bearer on Saturday by the District NRM Registrar Geoffrey Ogwal at Rainbow Hotel in Oyam Town Council, Oyam district. He now waits to face off with either Crispus Ayena Odongo, Dr Eunice Apio Otuko, Andrew Oboke Edonga and David Okello Ogole, who are now pursuing the UPC party flag.
Minister Okello Engola Secures Oyam North NRM Flag5 Sep 2020, 20:25 Comments 82 Views Oyam, Uganda Election Politics Northern Updates
