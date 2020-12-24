Dan Michael Komakech
11:39

Minister Onek Declared Unopposed For Palabek County Top story

24 Dec 2020, 11:35 Comments 399 Views 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
Minister for Refugees and Disaster Preparedness, Hilary Onek Blanshe Musinguzi

Minister for Refugees and Disaster Preparedness, Hilary Onek Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
“Having been adjudged by an order of Court vide HCT-Bankruptcy Petition 10 of 2020 and subject to Article 80 (2) (d) of the constitution and section 4 (2) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, you are therefore not qualified for elections as a member of parliament” the letter reads in part.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.