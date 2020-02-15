Minister Opendi Receives Global Accolade in Health Care

In short
The former state minister of health in charge of General Duties was awarded during the World Health and Wellness Congress in Mumbai India. She was recognized for her efforts mobilization efforts towards ensuring effective health service delivery.
Minister Opendi Receives Global Accolade in Health Care15 Feb 2020, 13:16 Comments 169 Views Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: global healthcare award
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.