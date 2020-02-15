Flavia Nassaka
Minister Opendi Receives Global Accolade in Health Care

15 Feb 2020

In short
The former state minister of health in charge of General Duties was awarded during the World Health and Wellness Congress in Mumbai India. She was recognized for her efforts mobilization efforts towards ensuring effective health service delivery.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Health

