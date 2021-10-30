AYUBU KIRINYA
14:59

Minister Orders Audit of Mbale City Local Revenue Collections

30 Oct 2021, 14:51 Comments 151 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
Ogwang in council hall

Ogwang in council hall

In short
Mbale City has in the past struggled to collect local revenue. In the previous financial year, the council suffered a shortfall of more than two billion Shillings in local revenue collections. It collected 900 million shillings out of a projected 3.5 billion Shillings.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.