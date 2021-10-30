Minister Orders Audit of Mbale City Local Revenue Collections

In short
Mbale City has in the past struggled to collect local revenue. In the previous financial year, the council suffered a shortfall of more than two billion Shillings in local revenue collections. It collected 900 million shillings out of a projected 3.5 billion Shillings.
Minister Orders Audit of Mbale City Local Revenue Collections30 Oct 2021, 14:51 Comments 151 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
