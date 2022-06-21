Minister Orders Tenant To Repossess Kibanja After Eviction

In short
It is alleged that the landlord identified as Benjamin Walakira evicted Namirembe and slashed her crops from her 4-acre piece of land at Kunywa Village in Mityana Municipality.
Minister Orders Tenant To Repossess Kibanja After Eviction21 Jun 2022, 19:03 Comments 149 Views Mityana, Uganda Human rights Report
State Minister for lands Sam Mayanja (center) inspecting a disputed Kibanja with complainant Anna Namirembe (right) in Mityana
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.