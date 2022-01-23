Ephraim Kasozi
Minister Otafire Wants Prisons to Make Uniforms for Army, Police

23 Jan 2022, 17:51
In short
Otafire made the remarks while commissioning the new garment workshop machinery at Kitalya Mini Max Prison. According to the Commissioner in charge of Prison Industries Robert Munanura the new equipment will be used to train inmates in the craft of tailoring, cloth making and stitching of all staff and prisoners’ uniforms.

 

Tagged with: Prisons, inmates, garment, workship, uniforms, produce
Mentioned: Ministry of Internal affairs, Uganda Prisons

