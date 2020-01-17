Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Minister Rwamirama Intervenes in Sembabule Quarantine Row

17 Jan 2020 Sembabule, Uganda
State Minister for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama (in brown) with Sembabule leaders where he rushed on Thursday

Rwamirama instructed for a total quarantine restriction for livestock and all related products for a period running for 14 days, to allow for a comprehensive vaccination exercise against Foot and Mouth Disease-FMD virus, after which an assessment will be conducted for possible opening of all markets.

 

