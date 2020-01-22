In short
Reports indicate that between January 1 and 12, Kenyan authorities have confiscated 54 tons of powdered milk and 140,000 litres of Long Life milk from Pearl Dairies and its distributors, citing nonconformity to standards and smuggling. Uganda has reportedly lost more than USD 360,000 in milk exports due to the seizure.
Minister Ponders Tougher Penalties for Milk Adulteration
