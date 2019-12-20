Minister Rwamirama Rejects Petition to Compensate NRA Deserters

In short
The group deserted the army before they were fully recognized as soldiers or officially discharged. More than 260 of them, classified as Not Yet Approved (NYA), petitioned Rwamirama on Thursday, demanding that they are paid a compensation package and enrolled on a pension scheme as ex-servicemen in recognition of their contribution to the NRA Liberation struggle.
Minister Rwamirama Rejects Petition to Compensate NRA Deserters20 Dec 2019, 14:05 Comments 137 Views Luweero, Uganda Misc Analysis
