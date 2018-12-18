In short
In the affidavit seen by URN, Atuheire states that Kuteesa acted contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act of 2009, when he obtained a bribe to help Patrick Ho Chi Ping to secure contracts in railway services, infrastructure, fishing, hydro energy production, banking and finance of the Chinese Conglomerate.
Activist Asks Court to Expel Kuteesa from Public Service
18 Dec 2018
Kampala, Uganda
