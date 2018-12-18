Kukunda Judith
Activist Asks Court to Expel Kuteesa from Public Service Top story

18 Dec 2018, 21:05 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In the affidavit seen by URN, Atuheire states that Kuteesa acted contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act of 2009, when he obtained a bribe to help Patrick Ho Chi Ping to secure contracts in railway services, infrastructure, fishing, hydro energy production, banking and finance of the Chinese Conglomerate.

 

