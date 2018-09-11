Alex Otto
17:49

Minister Seeks More Time to Present Kirumira Murder Report

11 Sep 2018, 17:49 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates

Obiga Kania said he could not brief parliament with unverified information but added that security teams were still in the field investing leads which will be used to compile a comprehensive report on the murders. He says the report will be ready within a day or two.

 

