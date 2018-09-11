In short
Obiga Kania said he could not brief parliament with unverified information but added that security teams were still in the field investing leads which will be used to compile a comprehensive report on the murders. He says the report will be ready within a day or two.
Minister Seeks More Time to Present Kirumira Murder Report
11 Sep 2018
