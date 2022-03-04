Gabriel Mukisa
19:22

Minister Sekindi Wants Construction of Busia Water Project Expedited

4 Mar 2022, 19:21 Comments 115 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
Li Pingfei, the Zhongao-Zhongen site engineer says that they faced a challenge of changing the project site because the initial site allocated to them by Busia district local government had issues of land disputes which prompted them to look for a new site and they delayed to begin the construction because they took some time to developed another new project design.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.