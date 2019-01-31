Minister, UNEB Condemn Exam Cramming

In short
According to UNEB, there was significant evidence in the 2018 Uganda Certificate Examinations UCE of some candidates finding difficulties in answering questions due to possible cramming and spotting of particular topics.
Minister, UNEB Condemn Exam Cramming31 Jan 2019, 19:23 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: janet
Mentioned: uned - cramming and spotting in examinations
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.