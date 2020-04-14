Hafitha Issa
16:29

Families Urged to Form COVID-19 Task Forces Top story

14 Apr 2020, 16:27 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Peace Mutuuzo,State Minister for Gender and Culture

In short
"No family member should be allowed to go visiting another family even in the neighborhood and don't allow visitors into your home. However, you are encouraged to constantly keep communicating to your family members elsewhere through telephones or social media or internet" said Mutuuzo

 

Tagged with: COVID 19 Family Taskforce

