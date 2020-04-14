In short
"No family member should be allowed to go visiting another family even in the neighborhood and don't allow visitors into your home. However, you are encouraged to constantly keep communicating to your family members elsewhere through telephones or social media or internet" said Mutuuzo
Families Urged to Form COVID-19 Task Forces Top story14 Apr 2020, 16:27 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 Family Taskforce
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.