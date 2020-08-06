Minister Urges New PPDA Appeals Tribunal Members on Transparency

In short
The PPDA appeals tribunal acts as a court of the first instance in case a company or individual is not satisfied with the procurement process of a particular project. Ajedra, who has inaugurated the new tribunal members, said Ugandans need fairness and to have faith in the work they do, they must not be compromised.
Minister Urges New PPDA Appeals Tribunal Members on Transparency6 Aug 2020, 21:50 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Francis Gimara Gabriel Ajedra PPDA appeals tribunal
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.