Alex Otto
19:15

Ministerial Appointees on Oxygen, Misses Vetting

17 Jun 2021, 19:11 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Ministers Ruth Nankabirwa, Chris Baryomunsi and Raphel Magyezi at Parliament for vetting. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

Ministers Ruth Nankabirwa, Chris Baryomunsi and Raphel Magyezi at Parliament for vetting. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
Two Ministerial appointees have missed out on the interaction with the appointments committee over poor health.

 

Tagged with: Ministerial appointee Museveni ministers Parliament vetting
Mentioned: Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.