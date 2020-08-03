Alex Otto
13:27

Ministerial Team Mediating Kadaga, Oulanyah Conflict

3 Aug 2020, 13:26 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan during the prayers.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan during the prayers.

In short
The two leaders have had a bitter relationship since 2016 when Oulanyah sought to contest for the position of the Speaker of Parliament, currently occupied by Rebecca Kadaga. They have, on several occasions disagreed on who should chair plenary sittings and taking trips abroad.

 

Tagged with: Parliament deputy speaker jacob oulanyah office of the speaker speaker rebecca kadaga
Mentioned: Parliament office of the speaker

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.