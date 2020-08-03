Ministerial Team Mediating Kadaga, Oulanyah Conflict

In short
The two leaders have had a bitter relationship since 2016 when Oulanyah sought to contest for the position of the Speaker of Parliament, currently occupied by Rebecca Kadaga. They have, on several occasions disagreed on who should chair plenary sittings and taking trips abroad.
Ministerial Team Mediating Kadaga, Oulanyah Conflict3 Aug 2020, 13:26 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan during the prayers.
