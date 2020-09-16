In short
Cecilia Ogwal, the Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament said that the matter of absentee Ministers including the leader of Government Business and Chief Whip should be brought to the attention of the President.
Ministers Abscond from Parliament after Loss in NRM Primaries
16 Sep 2020
In short
