Minister’s Aide On the Spot for illegal Logging

In short
Thomas Oketayot is accused of influence peddling, trading and transportation of forest products from endangered Afzelia Africana tree species.
Minister’s Aide On the Spot for illegal Logging7 Mar 2019, 14:49 Comments 71 Views Politics Crime Environment Updates
In short
Mentioned: 2016 Joint Water and Environment Sector Review Report Erondo Peter Fred, the Lamwo district Youth Councilor (Male) Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Eng. Hillary Onek Ministry of Water and Environment.
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.