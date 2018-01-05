Michael Wambi
19:50

Ministers Rush To Bulisa Over Oil Land Compensation

5 Jan 2018, 17:44 Comments 178 Views Business and finance Analysis
Ministers Irene Muloni (L) and Matia Kasaijja at the laying of East African Crude Oil Pipeline foundation stone in Buseruka Hoima Michael Wambi

Ministers Irene Muloni (L) and Matia Kasaijja at the laying of East African Crude Oil Pipeline foundation stone in Buseruka Hoima Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The meeting comes amidst fears that locals are likely to be a stumbling block to governments land acquisition plan for key oil facilities to be constructed in Bulisa and Hoima Districts.

 

Tagged with: oil and gas sector land acquisation
Mentioned: uganda land alliance publish what you pay afiego african institute for energy governance minstry of energy and mineral development

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.