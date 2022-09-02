Ochola O. Dominic
Minister's Chopper Interrupts Ex-Minister Burial Service

2 Sep 2022, 16:53 Comments 192 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Politics Parliament Security Updates
The 5X-MAH police helicopter that delivered the chief mourner Kahinda Otafiire interrupted Kanyomozi's burial arrangements in Ntungamo District. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

In short
The 5X-MAH blue-white ribbon police helicopter that delivered the mourner Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs, landed at a football pitch located in the middle of Rwashamaire Town Council twice, first at 11:50 am and later at 1:15 pm bringing business and prayers to a standstill.

 

