Minister’s Driver Directed to Report to Police after Damaging Students Suitcase

The directive follows public outcry about the driver of a government vehicle registration UG-0915Z which reportedly damaged a child's suitcase at Buddo Secondary School over the weekend. One of the parents who witnessed the incident used social media to appeal for help to the student, and mounted a search for the driver.
Minister’s Driver Directed to Report to Police after Damaging Students Suitcase6 Feb 2023, 17:17 Comments 103 Views Human rights Crime Report
