Ministers, MPs Demand Free Services in Mulago Hospital Private Wing

Dr Byarugaba said that it was disturbing that politicians don't want to pay for hospital services and expect peasants to pay for the same, adding that although the hospital is often blamed for not raising revenue, all efforts in this direction have been frustrated by Ministers, Members of Parliament and other political leaders.
Ministers, MPs Demand Free Services in Mulago Hospital Private Wing14 Jan 2022, 19:27 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
The Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital Dr. Baterana Byarugaba appearing before PAC.
