Ministers, MPs Who Evaded COVID-19 Quarantine Tasked to 'Come Out'

25 Mar 2020, 18:37 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Parliament Updates
The afternoon plenary session Chiared by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

In short
The MP's say that they have reliable information that some Ministers and Members travelled abroad and only returned recently but were not quarantined yet they continue to move out in the public.

 

