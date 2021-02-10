Olive Nakatudde
Ministers, ULC Chairperson Clash Over UGX 12B Compensation Funds Top story

10 Feb 2021, 18:37 Comments 410 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The minister’s Beti Kamya and Persis Namuganza were facing off with the Land Commission boss Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki following a decision by parliament to halt the compensation whose funding had been requested through a supplementary budget.

 

