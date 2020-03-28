Ministry Advises Districts, Municipalities to Halt Council Sittings

In short
The advise was given by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya, at a time that the country is encouraging its citizens to stay home, and break the coronavirus chain. Up to 23 people have so far tested positive to the disease which has claimed thousands of lives, across the world, in recent months.
Ministry Advises Districts, Municipalities to Halt Council Sittings28 Mar 2020, 11:35 Comments 116 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Report
